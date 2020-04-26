‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland is hosting a Marvel-themed charity pub quiz

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is set to host a Marvel-themed charity pub quiz next week.

On Wednesday night (April 29) at 8pm BST, Holland will quiz fans on all things MCU in aid of his family’s Brothers Trust.

Holland announced details of the quiz when appearing on a recent edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“The Brothers Trust is a fundraising vehicle that we use to raise money from the general public, that we feed towards charities that we feel need the light and the support,” Holland explained.

“But we felt a little bit uncomfortable asking people for money at this difficult time so we as a collective have been doing the donations.

“The reason why we’re doing the pub quiz is just to galvanise people and to give people a sense of community and to kind of bring people together and just have a laugh and have a good time. That’s essentially what we’re trying to do.”

Sony has recently announced that it’s set to delay the release of the two upcoming Spider-Man films.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been delayed from April 8, 2022 to October 7, while the last movie in the Homecoming trilogy will now hit cinemas on November 5th, 2021, pushed back from July 16.

