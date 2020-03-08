Spider-Man actor hints at villain’s return in future MCU film

The actor who played Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michael Mando, has hinted that the villain could yet return to the franchise.

In spite of a scene teasing Scorpion’s alter-ego Mac Gargan planning to take down Spider-Man at the end of Homecoming, the character did not return for last summer’s record-breaking Spider-Man: Far From Home.

However, in a new discussion with YouTuber Steve Varley, Mando suggested fans could yet see Scorpion make a future appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There is a chance [of him returning],” the actor said. “There’s always a chance.”

In an interview with Digital Spy last summer, Spider-Man director Jon Watts spoke about why fans haven’t seen any further Scorpion storylines in the MCU.



“We never really found the right moment to do something like that. It’s always just about it being right for the story and not just some sort of shoehorned-in cameo in [Far From Home],” he explained.

“But I do love the idea that they’re both [Scorpion and Vulture] still out there, and I like the idea that as we move forward with these films, we’re building out this rich world that we can continually draw from.”

One actor who definitely will be playing a baddie in an upcoming MCU film is Christian Bale, who was yesterday (March 7) confirmed to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Speaking about Bale’s role, his co-star Tessa Thompson revealed to Entertainment Tonight: “Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic.

“I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika [Waititi] is writing and directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.”