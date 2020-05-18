GAMING  

Spike Lee’s new Vietnam film ‘Da 5 Bloods’ gets first trailer

New movie starring Chadwick Boseman will drop on Netflix

By Sam Warner
Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods still
Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' still. Credit: Netflix

The first trailer for Spike Lee’s new film Da 5 Bloods, which follows a group of Vietnam War veterans, has debuted online.

The Netflix film sees the group of four — played by Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock, Jr. — as they return to Vietnam in search of buried treasure and the remains of their squad leader (Chadwick Boseman).

The action-packed first trailer shows the group both in the present day and the past, interspersed with real-life footage from the war — including protests and President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

The trailer is soundtracked by The Chambers Brothers’ ‘Time Has Come Today’ as lyrics flash across the scenes. Plus, there’s also a nod to classic Vietnam movie Apocalypse Now with the title shown in the background of a club scene.

Da 5 Bloods is due to drop on Netflix on June 12, and a theatrical release was reportedly planned before the coronavirus pandemic hit, meaning it is eligible for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Last year, Lee earned his first-ever competitive Oscar for 2018’s BlacKkKlansman, taking home the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

The director recently spoke out against the decision to open cinemas in Georgia, USA amid the coronavirus crisis, calling for more testing instead.

Spike Lee Oscars
Spike Lee backstage at the 2020 Oscars (Credit: Richard Harbaugh – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

It came after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he would relax restrictions in the state and allow some non-essential businesses to open from the end of April.

“Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw,” Lee wrote in a statement. “I Got Alot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin’ Da Dice Wit’ Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo’ TESTING (sic).”

