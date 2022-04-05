‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on a “much more violent” new project

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director of the popular Netflix K-drama Squid Game, has revealed that he is working on a “violent” new project.

During his appearance at the MIPTV festival in Cannes on Monday (April 4), Hwang shared that he is working on a new movie with the working title Killing Old People Club or K.O. Club.

According to Variety, the director and screenwriter said that the upcoming project would be “another controversial film” from him. Killing Old People Club, which Hwang has reportedly written a 25-page treatment for, is said to be inspired by the work of Italian novelist and philosopher Umberto Eco.

Hwang also teased that the forthcoming film “will be more violent than Squid Game“. Notably, the Netflix K-drama followed a group of characters as they competed in a series of deadly games for a large cash prize.

At the MIPTV festival, the South Korean director also opened up about meeting and receiving praise from Steven Spielberg, who he had met at last month’s AFI Awards Luncheon.

“Steven Spielberg told me ‘I watched your whole show in three days and now I want to steal your brain!’,” recounted Hwang. “It was like the biggest compliment I ever got in my life because he’s my film hero. I grew up watching his movies.”

Late last month, the legendary Hollywood director faced backlash after referring to the cast of Squid Game as “unknown people” at a PGA Awards panel. “A long time ago it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies,” Spielberg said. “Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star [in] entire miniseries [and] can be in movies.”

In related news, Hwang has also shared to the media that he has yet to write the script for the much-anticipated second season of Squid Game. “I have to work on season 2. Hopefully, I can show it to the fans by the end of 2024,” he said, per The Straits Times.