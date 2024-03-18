‘Star Wars’ 50p coin to be available this year

The Royal Mint is set to release a 50p coin emblazoned with Star Wars‘ Millennium Falcon.

The special coin will be released this year, with the Royal Mint also unveiling three other vehicles from the franchise that will adorn coins this year – namely the TIE Fighter, X-Wing and Death Star II.

The Millennium Falcon coin depicts the ship mid-flight, as well as the Rebel Alliance symbol that reveals itself when the coin is titled towards the light.

“We are delighted to celebrate the Star Wars franchise’s numismatic return with a series of coins dedicated to its iconic vehicles,” said Royal Mint’s Rebecca Morgan.

A new @StarWarsUK™ coin featuring one of the most iconic vehicles in the history of cinema has landed. The legendary Millennium Falcon is the first to appear on a UK 50p. Add to your collection here – https://t.co/7B0cvZ1XBs pic.twitter.com/mf8I6FvQCp — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) March 18, 2024

“We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world and capture the imaginations of Star Wars’ thriving fan base.”

The Royal Mint previously released a series of character coins to mark Return Of The Jedi‘s 40th anniversary last year, including Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

In other Star Wars news, a report released last week from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed just how much money Disney has made from the franchise since it bought Star Wars over a decade ago.

According to the report, the company has made around $12billion from Star Wars, almost three times what it paid for the franchise ($4.05billion).

However, it doesn’t stand as Disney’s most profitable franchise, with Frozen, Toy Story and the Avengers being the top three most valuable assets for the company.

Meanwhile, star Ewan McGregor has given fans an update on season two of Obi-Wan Kenobi following the show’s debut nearly two years ago.

“I have no news to tell. I’m waiting for the call. I don’t know that it’s happening,” he told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.