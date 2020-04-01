News Film News

Tributes paid to ‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack, who has died after contracting coronavirus

Jack was best known for his work as a dialect coach on such films as 'Avengers: Endgame', 'GoldenEye' and 'The Lords of The Rings' trilogy

Sam Moore
Andrew Jack
Andrew Jack (Picture: Star Wars / Press)

Star Wars actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack has died at the age of 76 after contracting coronavirus.

Jack’s agent Jill McCullough confirmed that he died in a Surrey hospital yesterday (March 31), and praised her client as one of the acting world’s “brightest and clearest voices”.

Jack’s wife Gabrielle Rogers, who is currently in quarantine in Australia, paid emotional tribute to her late husband on Twitter, writing: “He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”

Jack played Major Caluan Ematt in both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but was best known in the film industry for his extensive work in dialect and voice coaching.

Jack worked on over 80 films during his career, including the Lord Of The Rings trilogy for which he created the accents, Elvish and Mordor’s Black Speech before teaching them to the cast.

He also worked on the James Bond films GoldenEye and Die Another Day, as well as Sunshine, Solo: A Star Wars Story and the Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. Jack was most recently working on The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson as the titular character.

Tributes to Jack have been pouring in from across the entertainment world since news of his passing was confirmed, including from Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin.

You can read the full statement from Jack’s agent Jill McCullough below.

“Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers. Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from NZ last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held.

“Andrew was full of life – he was tall and striking with flowing white hair. You wouldn’t miss him if he walked into a room. He was still working full-pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman. I’m receiving so many messages saying how much he will be missed. Our community has lost one of its brightest and clearest voices.”

