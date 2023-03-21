‘Star Wars’ actor Paul Grant dies after collapsing outside King’s Cross station

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi actor Paul Grant has died, aged 56, after collapsing outside London’s King’s Cross train station.

The actor was found by police at the station on Thursday (16 March). He was then rushed to hospital where he was pronounced braindead.

On Sunday (March 19), his family announced that they had made the decision to turn off his life support machine.

The actor’s daughter Sophie Jayne Grant said she is “devastated”, describing her father as “a legend in so many ways”.

In a statement to the The Sun, she said: “He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan.”

The actor was 4ft, 4in and referred to himself as “the king of the Dwarfs”.

Grant played one of the unnamed Ewoks in 1983’s Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, sharing scenes with Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

He also starred alongside Tom Cruise in Legend (1985, David Bowie in Labyrinth (1986) and Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer in Willow (1988). The actor also had an uncredited role in 2001’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Grant’s girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, paid tribute to the actor, writing: “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said of Grant’s collapse: “We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Grant’s stepdaughter Stacey, who wrote: “I’m starting this page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send off he would want.”

In December 2022, Grant’s Return Of The Jedi co-star Gary Friedkin passed away at the age of 70.