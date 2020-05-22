GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

‘Star Wars’ celebrates 40 years of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ with time capsule website

Featuring a special new poster, behind-the-scenes footage and more

By Will Richards
Han Solo
Harrison Ford in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'

This week (May 20) marks the 40th anniversary of classic Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back, and a new time capsule website has been launched to celebrate.

The new website features behind-the-scenes footage, new artwork around the film and more.

Included in the new website is a specially designed poster by artist Matt Ferguson, as well as a series of archive interviews with George Lucas and the stars of the film which delve into the production of the classic 1980 movie.

Advertisement

Also included in the celebrations are Star Wars voice actor Sam Witwer and actor Rahul Kohli, who took part in a livestreamed screening of The Empire Strikes Back, which you can relive below.

Elsewhere, Star Wars have shared a new ‘Galaxy Of Adventures’ short based on the battle of Hoth, one of the series of animated shorts on Star Wars‘ kids’ YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the Star Wars universe, Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi was recently confirmed to be directing a new Star Wars film.

The as-yet-untitled feature is the first major Star Wars film announcement since The Rise of Skywalker, and the news was revealed earlier this month as fans of the franchise celebrated ‘Star Wars Day’ — or May the Fourth.

Reviewing The Rise Of Skywalker, which came out last December, NME wrote: “It’s exciting, surprisingly funny and is stuffed with strong performances from its leading cast, especially John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.

“Nearly all the unanswered questions are resolved and Skywalker feels sufficiently satisfying as a final chapter. It’s taken 42 years to get here, but (for now) the circle is finally complete.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.