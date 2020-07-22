A Star Wars concept artist has revealed an alternative look that could have re-introduced Han Solo in The Force Awakens.

In the existing cut, Solo and his sidekick Chewbacca make their grand return by walking into the Millennium Falcon, although Lucasfilm concept artist/art director Christian Alzmann shared an earlier idea.

Alzmann posted on Instagram an image of Solo at a table in a cantina (where he was first introduced in A New Hope) drinking alongside two aliens.

“Early concept for how we might have met Han in Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Alzmann wrote on Instagram. “Out-Drinking everyone at a cantina.”

“This was January of 2013,” he explained. “Luke was being described as a Col. Kurtz type hiding from the world in a cave. In the Art of Star Wars The Force Awakens by @philszostaksf. #conceptart #digitalart #lukeskywalker #jedi.”

Last week, Alden Ehrenreich shared his thoughts on a potential sequel to Solo, in which he played a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character.

Asked for any news following rumours of a new film, the actor said, “No, I don’t know anything about that. I mean, you know, I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time.”

In terms of whether he would reprise the role, he said. “It depends on what it is, it depends on how it’s done, it depends if it feels innate to the story.”