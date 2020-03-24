An artist who worked on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has shared concept art that could have led to a different version of Dark Rey.

The film, which ended the nine-part Skywalker saga, saw heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) grapple with the Force and the Dark Side against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Glyn Dillon shared the alternative design on Instagram, which sees Rey covered in thick swathes of ribbed black fabric. The new concept art will appear in The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by Phil Szostak, due for release on March 31.

Take a look at the original art below:

Next up in the Star Wars universe, The High Republic will see a brand new series of stories and comics soon reaching fans, set 200 years before the prequel trilogy.

As of today (March 24), UK Star Wars fans can finally stream spin-off series The Mandalorian, as streaming service Disney+ has finally arrived.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received mixed reviews upon release. NME’s Alex Flood gave the film three stars, saying “Episode IX is a fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight.”