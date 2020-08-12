‘Star Wars’ fans can buy props from the films in a special LA auction

Star Wars fans can get their hands on memorabilia as part of a new auction held from LA.

Among the list of 805 items is a stormtrooper helmet, Darth Vader’s outfit, and several lightsabers. The online auction, called Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, is being held online on August 26-27.

The Darth Vader promotional touring costume from the Star Wars: A New Hope, first released in 1977, and Boba Fett’s helmet from 1983’s Return Of The Jedi are some of the most coveted items up for grabs [via The Evening Standard]. The costume is expected to sell for $250,000 (£191,400), and the helmet for $30,000 (£22,900).

Items from the prequel films, released between 1999 and 2005, are also going on auction, including the duelling lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor’s character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Count Dooku’s (played by Christopher Lee) duelling lightsaber from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) is also featured, as is a stormtrooper costume from Disney+ spin-off The Mandalorian.

Prop Store COO Brandon Alinger said in a statement: “Prop Store is known for focusing on the 1970s and 1980s with our memorabilia auctions, and we’re thrilled to continue our tradition of offering quality Star Wars lots with the original 1977 touring Darth Vader costume in this auction.

“In addition to being worn at promotional events for the original movie, the helmet’s dome has the distinction of featuring on the Advance poster for The Empire Strikes Back,” he said.

Fans can track the biddings on auction day online via a livestream (registration is now open here). Online proxy bids can now be submitted.

