News Film News

‘Star Wars’: Poe Dameron’s origin story to be revealed in new novel

The character was first introduced in 2015's 'The Force Awakens'

Sam Moore
Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in 'The Rise of Skywalker' (Picture: Alamy)
Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in 'The Rise of Skywalker' (Picture: Alamy)

The origin story of Star Wars character Poe Dameron is set to be uncovered in a brand new YA novel.

The Resistance pilot, played in the sci-fi film franchise by Oscar Isaac, was first introduced in the 2015 movie The Force Awakens, and subsequently appeared in The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

A new book, titled Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall, is now being readied for a August 4 release. Penned by Alex Segura, the YA novel will likely fill in the gaps in regards to Poe’s history with Zorii Bliss and Babu Frick, as well as telling the tale of how the character ran away from home as a teenager following the death of his mother, who was a former pilot for the Rebellion

Advertisement

Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac)

“I think Free Fall will answer some of the biggest questions fans will have coming out of The Rise of Skywalker: what was Poe Dameron’s secret history as a spice runner, and what does it have to do with the mysterious, helmet-wearing Zorii Bliss?” Segura told Polygon about the book.

“The book will spend a lot of time with Poe during his formative teen years, where we see him grow into the man we meet at the beginning of The Force Awakens.”

Earlier this week, new set photos from the Star Wars TV spin-off The Mandalorian were released.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.