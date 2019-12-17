News Film News

The first critic and fan reactions to ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ are in

The end of the Skywalker saga is nigh

Sam Moore
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Picture: Alamy)

The first critic and fan reactions to the new Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, are filtering in after the movie received its world premiere in Hollywood last night (December 16).

The Rise of Skywalker is the final part of the sci-fi franchise’s sequel trilogy, following 2015’s The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi (2017).

The movie’s world premiere took place last night, which means that the first reactions are beginning to emerge.

Ahead of the fully composed reviews, movie critics and fans who attended last night’s premiere or recent preview screenings have now been able to freely tweet their first reactions to The Rise of Skywalker.

Screen Rant‘s Editorial Director Rob Keyes called the movie “immensely satisfying” and said that the movie brings a “MASSIVE” end to the Skywalker saga. Brandon Davis also tweeted his praise of the movie, hinting that it is “big and full of surprises”.

Mark Ellis said that the movie left him feeling “emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked and stunned”. Variety‘s Adam B. Vary, meanwhile, said that there was a lot to take in from the film, adding “its best moments are the quietest and most human”.

But not everyone was entirely convinced. CinemaBlend editor Eric Eisenberg stressed that while there are “good elements,” “there is more that is disappointing” about the film.

Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley concluded that director J.J. Abrams “has certainly given us plenty to talk about.

“I hope you’re ready, ladies and gents.”

Speaking in a recent interview, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said that any future Star Wars movies are unlikely to be packaged into trilogies.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in Australia on Thursday, December 19.

