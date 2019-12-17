The first critic and fan reactions to ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ are in

The first critic and fan reactions to the new Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, are filtering in after the movie received its world premiere in Hollywood last night (December 16).

The Rise of Skywalker is the final part of the sci-fi franchise’s sequel trilogy, following 2015’s The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi (2017).

The movie’s world premiere took place last night, which means that the first reactions are beginning to emerge.

Advertisement

Ahead of the fully composed reviews, movie critics and fans who attended last night’s premiere or recent preview screenings have now been able to freely tweet their first reactions to The Rise of Skywalker.

Screen Rant‘s Editorial Director Rob Keyes called the movie “immensely satisfying” and said that the movie brings a “MASSIVE” end to the Skywalker saga. Brandon Davis also tweeted his praise of the movie, hinting that it is “big and full of surprises”.

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.” pic.twitter.com/nruJtzaMC4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

All I can say is “wow.”#StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is many things: horrifying, hopeful, violent, lowkey horny, and full of the right kind of fan service. But most of all, it’s a fitting ending for this incredible, 40+ year-long saga. pic.twitter.com/pd2GEwI7O3 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

Advertisement

Mark Ellis said that the movie left him feeling “emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked and stunned”. Variety‘s Adam B. Vary, meanwhile, said that there was a lot to take in from the film, adding “its best moments are the quietest and most human”.

I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

I’m gonna need a minute to digest #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human. Giving this more of a think, though. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

But not everyone was entirely convinced. CinemaBlend editor Eric Eisenberg stressed that while there are “good elements,” “there is more that is disappointing” about the film.

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley concluded that director J.J. Abrams “has certainly given us plenty to talk about.

“I hope you’re ready, ladies and gents.”

Well Star Wars Fans, Mr. Abrams has certainly given us plenty to talk about. I hope you're ready ladies and gents #starwars #TheRiseofSkywalker — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) December 17, 2019

Speaking in a recent interview, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said that any future Star Wars movies are unlikely to be packaged into trilogies.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in Australia on Thursday, December 19.