John Boyega has responded to a fan comment admitting “some disappointments” about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The actor, who played Fin in the franchise, answered a tweet which had called JJ Abrams’ film “embarrassing.”

“Embarrassing? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on,” read Boyega’s response.

The actor did not add further detail on the disappointments he refers to. The film, the ninth film in the franchise ending the Skywalker saga, earned mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Daisy Ridley, who played Rey alongside Boyega, also commented on the backlash to the film. Speaking on DragCast, Ridley said:

“It’s changed film by film honestly, like 98% it’s so amazing, this last film it was really tricky,” she said. “January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?’”

Boyega didn’t discuss his feelings on The Rise of Skywalker in more detail, but the actor had previously expressed disappointment regarding Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, which was the second film in the latest trilogy.

“I liked the idea of these characters being challenged and separated and stressed, like everyone’s just trying to get to each other – that excited me,” Boyega told The Hollywood Reporter.

“But I will be honest in saying I think that they could have done better with it, especially with Finn and Rose [Kelly Marie Tran].”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker received three stars from NME. The review said: “Episode IX is a fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight.”