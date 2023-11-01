Stephen King thinks you should watch these movies

As one of the most prolific and successful authors in recent memory, Stephen King is no stranger to seeing his work adapted to the big screen.

His novels like IT, The Shining, Christine, Carrie and Misery have all been adapted into acclaimed films, with recent examples including The Boogeyman and Doctor Sleep from director Mike Flanagan.

Throughout the years, King has also frequently recommended the works of others, whether through press interviews or on X (formerly Twitter).

The below list compiles the author’s movie recommendations as featured on a list published on Bloody Disgusting, as well as a BFI listing of his favourite movies from September 2017. Check his picks out below.

Sorcerer (1977)

Les Diaboliques (1955)

The Changeling (1980)

Night Of The Demon (1957)

Village Of The Damned (1960)

Duel (1971)

The Hitcher (1986 and 2007)

The Stepfather (1986)

The Autopsy Of Jane Doe (2016)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Crimson Peak (2015)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Descent (2005)

Event Horizon (1997)

Final Destination (2000)

The Last House On The Left (2009)

The Mist (2007)

The Ruins (2008)

The Strangers (2008)

The Witch (2015)

In the BFI list, King describes William Friedkin’s 1977 film Sorcerer as his “favourite film of all time”. The thriller, about four outcasts who are assigned to transport dynamite from a South American village, was a box office flop upon release but has been reappraised as one of the director’s best films in the years since.

The author previously wrote an essay on another of his recommendations, The Blair Witch Project, in 2010 reissue of his book Danse Macabre.

“One thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing looks real,” he wrote in the book (via Bloody Disgusting). “Another thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing feels real.

“And because it does, it’s like the worst nightmare you ever had, the one you woke from gasping and crying with relief because you thought you were buried alive and it turned out the cat jumped on your bed and went to sleep on your chest.”

Last year, King revealed the one film he’s walked out on at the cinema, after a commenter expressed his disdain for Jurassic World Dominion.