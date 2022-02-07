Steven Sodebergh on not directing superhero movies: “There’s no fucking”

Steven Soderbergh has said he’s unlikely to direct a major franchise blockbuster because there’s “no fucking”.
The Ocean’s Eleven filmmaker was asked in a recent interview with The Daily Beast whether he’s often approached to direct the likes of superhero films and explained why “I just don’t know where to start.”
- READ MORE: Magic Mike XXL – Film Review
Discussing his difference in taste, Soderbergh clarified “it’s not that I feel it’s some lower tier in any way” and that “I just have a lack of imagination in that regard”.
He went on: “For a lot of these, for me to understand the world and how to write or supervise the writing of the story and the characters—apart from the fact that I can bend time and defy gravity and shoot beams out of my fingers—there’s no fucking. Nobody’s fucking!
“Like, I don’t know how to tell people how to behave in a world in which that is not a thing.”
On respecting audiences’ tastes, he added: “If people want to go experience that universe, that’s fine. As a filmmaker, I just don’t know where to start.”
Meanwhile, Steven Soderbergh is set to return to the Magic Mike universe to direct a third instalment in the franchise.
Channing Tatum will reprise his role as the titular male entertainer in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, written by screenwriter Reid Carolin.
“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, ‘We have to make another movie,'” Soderbergh said when the project was announced.
“Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realised.”