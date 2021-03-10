Steven Spielberg is making a film about his own life

Steven Spielberg is making a film based loosely on his own childhood.

The legendary Hollywood director is working on a project that will touch on his upbringing in Arizona. Michelle Williams is reportedly in negotiations to play a major role inspired by Spielberg’s mother in the film.

Deadline reports that the currently untitled movie at Amblin Partners will start shooting this summer. It’s expected to release in 2022.

The remaining roles for the film, which include children at multiple age levels as well as a young Spielberg, are still to be cast, the publication added.

The movie will follow Spielberg’s forthcoming adaptation of West Side Story, which is slated for a release later this year. Post-production wrapped in 2020 and the film was set for release that December, however, the coronavirus pandemic has since delayed its US/UK roll-out to December 10, 2021.

In other news, Spielberg and Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers are adapting Stephen King’s The Talisman for a Netflix series.

The fantasy epic, which tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who goes on a journey to save his dying mother, was first published in 1984.

The Hollywood Reporter noted last week (March 5) that Spielberg has owned the rights to the project for the last 40 years. He purchased them in 1982, two years before the 1,000 page book was published.

Stranger Things executive producer and writer Curtis Gwinn is set to be the showrunner and writer for the series, with Matt and Ross Duffer executive producing alongside Spielberg.