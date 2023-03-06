Steven Spielberg reveals which of his movies he thinks is “pretty perfect”

Steven Spielberg has shared which movie of his he believes is “pretty perfect”.

The director, known for making classic films such as Jurassic Park and Jaws, revealed the movie from his back catalogue he’s returned to “again and again” during an interview on The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I don’t look a lot at my movies after I’ve made them,” Spielberg said. “I don’t look back that often but every once in a while I’ll see a movie with my kids.

“I want to accompany my kids when I see E.T. with them for the first time. I don’t want them to see E.T. without dad sitting there, especially the scary parts at the beginning.

“Sometimes I see things that I had intended to do that I didn’t do, and sometimes I see things that would have been a better idea than what I’m now seeing all these years later – but for the most part, E.T. is a pretty perfect movie.”

He added: “It’s one of the few movies I’ve made that I can actually look back at again and again.”

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, released in 1982, won four Oscars including Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score. The film starred Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote and Drew Barrymore.

Spielberg said E.T. isn’t the only film he’s directed that he can re-watch. “I’ve made like 34 films and – and I’m not gonna name which ones they are beyond E.T. – there’s about five or six films that I can watch again, but I don’t usually do that,” he added.

The director’s other notable credits include Jurassic Park, Raiders Of The Lost Ark, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, Saving Private Ryan and Catch Me If You Can.

Spielberg’s latest film is coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, which is loosely based on the director’s upbringing. The film has been nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.