Steven Spielberg reportedly turned down ‘Jaws’ reboot offer

Steven Spielberg reportedly turned down a reboot of Jaws at Universal.

Details in a new Deadline report describing the filmmaker’s forthcoming production deal with Netflix revealed that his production company Amblin had previously been in talks with the studios, making it clear that the answer had always been “a firm no”.

Universal reportedly approached Spielberg some time ago to consider a new version of his 1975 film, with the director potentially producing, but he said no.

In 2016, Spielberg explained why he would never consider remaking any of his own films.

“I would never remake one of my own movies — starting with Jaws — but there are Amblin titles in the library that could inspire new stories that were made popular by the films,” the filmmaker told Bloody Disgusting.

Confirming his new deal with Netflix, Spielberg said in a statement on behalf of Amblin on Monday (June 21): “At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways.”

He added: “This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team.”

Scott Stuber, Netflix’s Head of Global Film, said: “Amblin and Steven Spielberg are synonymous with incredible entertainment. Their passion and artistry combine to make films that both captivate and challenge audiences.

“We look forward to working with Steven, Jeff and the entire Amblin family on a new slate of films that will delight generations for years to come.”