Cult filmmaker Stuart Gordon has died aged 72, his family told Variety yesterday (March 24).

Gordon is best known for directing cult classic B-movies including Re-Animator and From Beyond, and working in independent spheres of the horror genre.

Beyond his own directing career, Gordon also founded the Organic Theater Company with his wife Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, and co-created the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Franchise. The filmmaker also wrote the book for Re-Animator: The Musical.

Tributes poured in on Twitter for the filmmaker from fans and collaborators alike, spearheaded by Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright.

“Sorry to hear about the great Stuart Gordon passing,” Wright tweeted. “Along with his storied career in theatre and independent film, he is in the horror hall of hame forever for films like From Beyond & the outrageous gem that is Re-Animator. Put a plaque up at Miskatonic University for him.

Barbara Crampton, who starred in Re-Animator and other titles directed by Gordon, also shared a tribute to the filmmaker on her own feed.

“An enormous talent, vibrant & boundary breaking, his work was in a class by itself,” the actor said. “He created countless moments on film which were at once, funny, scary, daring & smart. He gave me my career. I lost a dear friend. I’m heartbroken. No words can do him justice. RIP Stuart Gordon.”

Stuart Gordon is survived by his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon, daughters Suzanna, Jillian and Margaret Gordon, four grandchildren and his brother, David George Gordon.