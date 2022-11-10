Studio Ghibli teases collaboration with ‘Star Wars’ creator Lucasfilm

Studio Ghibli has teased a collaboration with Lucasfilm on an upcoming project.

The Japanese animation studio, known for films like 2001’s Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, posted a short clip on Twitter on Thursday (November 10) showing Lucasfilm and Ghibli’s logo back-to-back.

While details have yet to be confirmed, some have speculated Studio Ghibli might have contributed to the second season of Star Wars: Visions, set to be released next year.

The first season of the anthology series saw seven Japanese animation studios, including Studio Trigger and Geno Studio, contribute individual episodes which reimagined Star Wars into various shorts. The first nine episodes were released in September 2021.

A second season was announced in May earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, although the studios involved have yet to be revealed.

The next feature film from Studio Ghibli is set to be How Do You Live?, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, who came out of retirement in 2017 for the project. The film, which will be Miyazaki’s last, is based on a 1937 novel by Genzaburo Yoshino.

Star Wars: Visions season two is one of many Lucasfilm projects set to be released next year. The Mandalorian’s third season is scheduled for February 2023, while Indiana Jones 5 starring Harrison Ford is set to be released on June 30.

A trailer for Indiana Jones 5 debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo back in September, but it’s yet to be released online. The sequel also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.