‘Suicide Squad’ director confirms ‘Ayer Cut’ exists and it’s “fucking amazing”

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has confirmed that the long-rumoured ‘Ayer Cut’ of the film does exist.

Fans have been campaigning for the release of the director’s apparent original version of the 2016 movie in the wake of the forthcoming ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League, which was confirmed for a 2021 release after relentless fan campaigning.

While Ayer had remained coy on whether his version actually exists, the director has finally confirmed that it is indeed real in a new tweet, teasing that it is “fucking amazing”.

Replying to fans discussing his version, Ayer wrote: “I took the hits like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It’s who I am. I watched my cut for the first time since it was abandoned. It is fucking amazing. On God.

“I felt guilty for years like I fucked. Nope. It’s fire. It’s the tone of the Comicon trailer 100%”.

The original Suicide Squad was largely panned when it came out four years ago, and Ayer has said that the version released in cinemas was vastly different from his original vision.

Speaking back in June, he highlighted one particular aspect by claiming that Jared Leto’s Joker was “mistreated” by the final edit.

“Jared was pretty mistreated during this,” he said. “No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie.”

A follow-up movie called The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, is set to be released next year and will see the return of the likes of Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis from the original.

The movie will also star Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, and is set for release on August 6, 2021.