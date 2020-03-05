Sydney Film Festival announces 2020 dates and venues

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF) will return for its 67th year in 2020, from Wednesday, June 3 to Sunday, June 14.

250 films from around the world will screen at SFF this year, in conjunction with a public program of free and ticketed talks and parties.

Over 150 special local and international guests are set to attend the festival’s various events, according to a press statement. Festival director Nashen Moodley said the program will mix a selection from the world’s biggest film festivals with local content.

“In 2020, Sydney Film Festival returns to immerse audiences in a kaleidoscopic selection of world-class cinema, including spellbinding features that capture the cultural zeitgeist and poignant documentaries that impart resonant messages about the world around us,” he said.

The headlining titles for the festival will be revealed on Wednesday, April 1, with the full program rolled out in May.

As it did in 2019, SFF will take place across ten venues in Greater Sydney including the State Theatre, Orpheum Picture Palace Cremorne, Art Gallery of NSW, Casula Powerhouse, the Festival Hub at Sydney Town Hall, SFF Outdoor Screen in Pitt Street Mall and more. A full venue list is below.

The 2019 Sydney Film Festival drew controversy with the Australian premiere of Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale. The screening sparked walkouts over its brutal depictions of rape and murder in colonial Australia. Moodley and Kent both defended the film to the ABC at the time, claiming only “20 and 30 people” walked out of each screening of 600 and 800 people respectively.

“Whilst The Nightingale contains historically accurate depictions of colonial violence and racism towards our Indigenous people, the film is not ‘about’ violence,” Kent said.

“It’s about the need for love, compassion and kindness in dark times.”

Director Bong Joon Ho took home the festival’s $60,000 Sydney Film Prize for his now Best Picture winning film Parasite last year.

The 67th Sydney Film Festival takes place Wednesday, June 3 to Sunday, June 14. Tickets are available via the festival’s official website.

The 67th Sydney Film Festival Venue List:

State Theatre

Event Cinemas George Street

Dendy Newtown

Randwick Ritz

Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace Cremorne

United Cinemas Opera Quays

Art Gallery of NSW

Casula Powerhouse

Festival Hub at Sydney Town Hall

SFF Outdoor Screen in Pitt Street Mall