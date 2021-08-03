Sydney Film Festival postponed until November due to ongoing lockdown

Sydney Film Festival 2021 has been rescheduled to November, with the city remaining in lockdown until at least the end of the month amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Typically held in June, this year’s festival was scheduled to run between 18-29 August. With stay-at-home orders in place for the Greater Sydney area until August 28 at the earliest, organisers have announced SFF will now run from 3-14 November.

“[We are] looking forward to returning to cinemas for a COVID-safe event in November, when we’ll come together to celebrate the films we love, in person,” commented festival director Nashen Moodley in a statement.

This postponement marks the second year in a row Sydney Film Festival has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, organisers moved to a smaller, online-only edition.

Back in June, organisers revealed the first 22 films included in this year’s Sydney Film Festival program. International highlights include Sundance 2021 winner Hive from Blerta Basholli, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy and Janicza Bravo’s Zola, based on an infamous 148-segment Twitter thread in 2015.

Local picks, meanwhile, include Philippa Bateman’s Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow, a “cinematic reinvention” of Archie Roach and the late Ruby Hunter‘s award-winning 2004 concert. The film was executive produced by singer-songwriter Emma Donovan.

The full program was set to be announced on July 21, but has been pushed back in line with the rescheduled festival dates.

Sydney Film Festival’s postponement comes the same week that Melbourne International Film Festival organisers announced they had delayed in-person screenings and expanded their online program in light of capacity restrictions in Victoria.

MIFF, set to run between 5-22 August, was initially designed to screen in-person films for the first half, followed by online screenings for the second half.

With Victorian cinemas subject to a 100-person cap, online screenings (known as MIFF Play) will now run over the course of the entire program, with in-person screenings pushed back to the program’s second half.