Sydney Sweeney to produce and star in new religious horror movie

Sydney Sweeney is set to produce and star in religious horror movie, Immaculate.

Sweeney, who is known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, plays Cecilia, a woman of faith, who discovers frightening and sinister truths on her journey through the European countryside to an Italian convent.

While the theatrical release date is still yet-to-be-determined, it has been confirmed that distributor Neon have acquired North American rights to the movie, which will be produced by Teddy Schwarzman of Black Bear, along with Sweeney herself, under her Fifty-Fifty Films name.

The movie will see the reunion of several people also involved in creating The White Lotus, with Simona Tabasco starring, and David Bernad of Middle Child Pictures co-producing, who has worked previously with Sweeney on the HBO dark comedy-drama.

Immaculate also stars Money Heist’s Alvaro Morte, The Hand Of God’s Dora Romano and Benedetta Porcaroli, known for the Netflix series, Baby.

Principal photography for the psychological horror film took place in Rome, and concluded earlier this year.

This will mark the second recent collaboration with Neon and Black Bear, following the release of Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, which will open in cinemas on Christmas Day.

Sweeney’s recent romcom with Glen Powell, Anyone But You, will open in UK cinemas on December 26. Based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, and set against the idyllic backdrop of a Sydney vacation, the film follows two characters who can’t seem to resist each other, despite seemingly hating one another.

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney shared how she was bitten by a venomous spider while filming Anyone But You,