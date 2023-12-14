Sydney Sweeney was bitten by venomous spider while filming ‘Anyone But You’

Sydney Sweeney has revealed that she was bitten by a huntsman spider while filming her new rom-com Anyone But You – you can now watch a clip of the incident below.

The Euphoria star shared the story during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“They told me it was trained,” Sweeney said of the spider. “I don’t know how you train a freaking spider. There’s no way.”

The scene in question sees Sweeney’s character find a massive huntsman spider in the underwear of Glen Powell’s character. While shooting the scene, the spider was meant to crawl up her arm, causing her to scream.

“So, we’re filming, and then the thing just starts biting me,” Sweeney said. “But we’re in the middle of the scene, and I’m supposed to be screaming, but then my screaming got a little serious.

“They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com. This is a disaster to any actor out there. It was terrible. So no one cut. So I’m just standing there with this spider on my arm, biting me, and I’m screaming, and just everyone’s watching.”

Sydney Sweeney got bit by a huntsman spider whilst filming ‘ANYONE BUT YOU’. pic.twitter.com/faAlRsTzTB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 14, 2023

It was Powell who realised Sweeney’s screams were genuine. “Glen was the only one who was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. I think this is a little real’ and we had to cut,” said the actress.

Fallon then showed the audience an official report written up by the film’s on-set medic, who jokingly wrote: “First aid – Sydney Sweeney (Cast Department) bitten by spider, now Spiderwoman.”

Sweeney said that the crew was completely unaware of her next project, Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, in which the actress plays Julia Carpenter, aka Spider-Woman.

After showing the outtake of the spider-bite clip, Sweeney said: “That was, like, a soul scream. I thought I was gonna die. Well, I was like, ‘It’s poisonous. I’m gonna die.’”

Anyone But You arrives in cinemas on December 22, while Madame Web is scheduled for a February 14 release.