Sylvester Stallone joins ‘The Suicide Squad’ cast: “I am a very lucky man”

Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of The Suicide Squad, the actor has confirmed.

The DC movie is being directed by James Gunn and is currently set for release in the UK on August 6, 2021.

Stallone shared the news in a now-deleted video on his Instagram account, before posting a screenshot of an article announcing his casting in another post. “Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year,” he captioned it. “I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.”

Gunn also confirmed the star had been recruited, posting a selfie of the pair on his Instagram page. “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception,” he said.

“Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.”

No details about Stallone’s character have been revealed yet. He will appear in The Suicide Squad alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, Gunn recently teased the potential death of some major DC characters in the upcoming movie. “In The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible,” he said in an interview.

“They don’t just get in fights and say they’re going to kill each other, they actually do get in fights and kill each other. You really don’t know who’s going to live and who’s going to die. I was given full freedom to kill anyone – and I mean anyone – by DC.”