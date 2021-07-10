Taika Waititi says ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ is “craziest” film he’s made

Taika Waititi has called the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love And Thunder the “craziest” film he’s ever made.

The sequel to Thor: Ragnarok will be released on May 6 next year and will star Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chris Hemsworth and more.

Speaking to Empire about the forthcoming film, the director said: “Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy shit in my life. I’ve lived, like, 10 lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

Advertisement

He continued: “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? ‘These people.’ What are you going to call it? ‘Love And Thunder.’ I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Of what fans can expect from the film, Waititi said there will be “far more emotion”, “a lot more love” and “a lot more thunder and a lot more Thor”.

In March, it was confirmed that Russell Crowe would appear in Love And Thunder, after producers had reportedly hoped to keep his casting under wraps. It is currently unknown what his role will be in the film.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth – who has played Thor since 2011 – has confirmed his plans with Marvel after Love And Thunder. In an interview last year, the actor said he intended to keep playing the character.

Advertisement

“I am not going into any retirement period,” he said. “Thor is way too young for that. He’s only 1,500 years old.”