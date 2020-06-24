A Take That movie musical entitled Greatest Days is currently in the works, based on the stage musical The Band.

The film will follow five schoolgirls whose lives are changed at a concert of their favourite boyband, who reunite 25 years later and reminisce on their memories.

Cush Jumbo, Ruth Wilson and Rosamund Pike are currently in talks to star in the film, which will be directed by Coky Giedroyc (How To Build A Girl) and written by Tim Firth (Calendar Girls).

Sierra/Affinity will be releasing the film, and said in a statement: “Greatest Days is a captivating story featuring the iconic music of Take That that we know will transport and resonate with audiences around the world.”

The band, currently consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen following the exit of Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, said: “Greatest Days is a film dedicated to all those who have supported us throughout the years. It puts a mirror on our audience – it’s a celebration of our music but it’s literally all about the fans and their friendships.

“Our fans have been on a 30-year journey with us and we have an incredibly strong bond with them, so seeing that they will be represented on screen by such a strong, talented cast is incredibly exciting.”

The film is currently in pre-production, with no release date confirmed at the time of writing.