Quentin Tarantino confirms he will slow down on his directing career after his tenth feature to focus on his wife and child.

In a Popcorn with Peter Travers interview, the director shared how he’s planning on realigning his artistic output in the next phase of his life.

“I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband,” Tarantino said. “I wouldn’t be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters.”

Advertisement

The filmmaker has spoken of his excitement at the prospect of becoming a new father, as his wife Daniella Pick is pregnant with their first child.

“I guess I do feel that directing is a young man’s game,” Tarantino added. “I do feel that cinema is changing, and I’m a little bit part of the old guard.”

Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood, Tarantino’s latest feature, earned rave reviews – including five stars from NME’s Greg Wetherall, who called the film “Tarantino’s most satisfying work in decades.”

The film is currently nominated for 10 Oscars. The ceremony takes place on 9 February 2020.