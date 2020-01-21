Quentin Tarantino confirms he will slow down on his directing career after his tenth feature to focus on his wife and child.
In a Popcorn with Peter Travers interview, the director shared how he’s planning on realigning his artistic output in the next phase of his life.
- Read more: ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ film review – Tarantino’s most satisfying work in decades
“I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband,” Tarantino said. “I wouldn’t be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters.”
The filmmaker has spoken of his excitement at the prospect of becoming a new father, as his wife Daniella Pick is pregnant with their first child.
“I guess I do feel that directing is a young man’s game,” Tarantino added. “I do feel that cinema is changing, and I’m a little bit part of the old guard.”
Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood, Tarantino’s latest feature, earned rave reviews – including five stars from NME’s Greg Wetherall, who called the film “Tarantino’s most satisfying work in decades.”
The film is currently nominated for 10 Oscars. The ceremony takes place on 9 February 2020.