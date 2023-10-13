Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ tracklist: every song she plays in the film

Taylor Swift’s career-defining ‘The Eras Tour’ hits cinemas in October.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the film is described as a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

Following huge demand for tickets across the globe, the pop star announced in August she would screen a concert film of the tour in cinemas. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote in the announcement post.

The Eras Tour film was released in cinemas across the US and Canada from Thursday October 12, and the rest of the world from October 13.

What songs does Taylor Swift play in The Eras Tour film?

Swift plays 40 tracks across the entire film, pulled from all ten of her studio albums and divided into specific sections. You can check out the full tracklist below.

Lover era:

‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ (excerpt)

‘Cruel Summer’

‘The Man’

‘You Need To Calm Down’

‘Lover’

Fearless era:

‘Fearless’

‘You Belong With Me’

‘Love Story’

Evermore era:

‘Willow’

‘Marjorie’

‘Champagne Problems’

‘Tolerate It’

Reputation era:

‘… Ready For It?’

‘Delicate’

‘Don’t Blame Me’

‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Speak Now era:

‘Enchanted’

Red era:

’22’

‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

‘All Too Well (10 minute version)’

Folklore era:

‘The 1’

‘Betty’

‘The Last Great American Dynasty’

‘August’

‘Illicit Affairs’ (excerpt)

‘My Tears Ricochet’

1989 era:

‘Style’

‘Blank Space’

‘Shake It Off’

‘Bad Blood’

Surprise set:

‘Our Song’

‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

Midnights era:

‘Lavender Haze’

‘Anti-Hero

‘Midnight Rain’

‘Vigilante Shit’

‘Bejeweled’

‘Mastermind’

‘Karma’

What songs were cut from the film?

Five regular tracks in ‘The Eras Tour’ setlist were cut from the concert film, which are listed below.

‘Cardigan’

‘Wildest Dreams’

‘The Archer’

‘Long Live’

‘No Body, No Crime’

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “It’s a staggering feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon. Yet for all the spectacle, it might be those acoustic songs that linger longest in the memory.”