Taylor Swift fans think she secretly wrote Henry Cavill’s new spy movie

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she is behind the identity of a mysterious author named Elly Conway, whose debut novel has been adapted into Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy movie Argylle.

The spy action comedy film, starring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa, is based on an as-of-yet unreleased book by Conway, a first-time novelist. The book was originally scheduled to be released in September, but has since been pushed back to April next year.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter last month, the author’s identity has proven elusive. A bio on Penguin states she was “born and raised in upstate New York” and she wrote her first novel “about Agent Argylle while working as a waitress in a late-night diner”.

There’s little information about Conway elsewhere, with internet searches bringing up references to a fictional character on Australian soap Neighbours. Despite her absence online, the author is a character in Vaughn’s film, played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

After the film’s trailer released last month, TikTok user jessicalynnslocum posted a couple of videos outlining her theory that Conway could secretly be a pseudonym of Swift – which has since racked up over 900,000 views.

In the video, she points to various clues which connect to the pop star. This includes Conway’s red hair, after Swift played an author character with red hair in her ‘All Too Well’ short film.

Conway also carries around a cat in a backpack, one Swift has worn in the past. The cat itself is also the same breed, a Scottish Fold, as two of Swift’s three cats. You can check out the clip below.

As noted by Polygon, the date of Conway’s first post on her verified Instagram account shares the same date as Swift’s birthday, December 13.

If true, this wouldn’t be the first time Swift has operated under a pseudonym. Back in 2016, it was revealed she helped co-write Calvin Harris track ‘This Is What You Came For’ under the name Nils Sjoberg.

Argylle, which also stars Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Catherine O’Hara, is scheduled to be released in cinemas on February 2, 2024.