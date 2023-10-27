Taylor Swift fuels ‘Deadpool 3’ rumours as she’s spotted with director

Taylor Swift has fuelled more speculation that she will appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film after she was spotted with the film’s director this week.

It’s long been speculated that the singer will feature in the film as musical mutant Dazzler, a rumour that began all the way back in 2016 when Swift’s likeness was used for the character’s album cover in a scene from X-Men: Apocalypse.

Swift’s involvement in the upcoming film has neither been confirmed nor denied, but the pop megastar was recently spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets football game with Reynolds, Jackman and director Shawn Levy, sending speculation into overdrive.

This week, Swift was spotted walking around New York City with the film’s director Shawn Levy, fuelling speculation that she will make an appearance in the long-anticipated sequel.

Check out the image here:

Taylor Swift spotted with ‘DEADPOOL 3’ director Shawn Levy. https://t.co/LhUuo4GjNc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 26, 2023

In an interview with TheWrap recently, Levy was asked about the rumour, but the director remained tight-lipped.

“They sure are loud,” Levy said of the rumours. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

Plot details for Deadpool 3 have not yet been revealed, but back in September it was confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the film. Since then, set photos have emerged of the actor sporting the mutant’s iconic yellow and blue costume, as seen in the comics and original X-Men animated series.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is rumoured to have a secret role in the upcoming film.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.