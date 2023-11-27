‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie confirms online release date

Taylor Swift has confirmed that her Eras Tour concert film will be getting a digital online release very soon.

The movie was released in cinemas last month and quickly broke numerous records, including the biggest opening weekend for a concert film in history.

Swift has now revealed that fans in the US, Canada and other unspecified countries will be able to rent the film on-demand from December 13, also announcing that the new extended version will include tracks ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’.

Sharing a clip of the ‘Wildest Dreams’ performance, Swift said on social media: “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13”.

The film was recorded over six performances at Swift’s show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium earlier this year, and has since gone on to gross over $248million (£196million) at the worldwide box office. The tour itself is also set to become the most lucrative in history.

In NME’s four-star review, we said the movie provides “three hours of slick, lovingly shot footage of a modern pop star operating at the very peak of her powers”.

The announcement comes after Swift performed her final ‘Eras Tour’ date of 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil, last night (November 26), which saw her debut the tracks ‘Say Don’t Go’ and ‘It’s Time To Go’ live for the first time.

Earlier this month, the singer said she was “devastated” after a fan, Ana Clara Benevides, died at one of her recent concerts. The star has since met with Benevides’s family.