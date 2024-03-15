‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ is now streaming on Disney+

Taylor Swift’s blockbuster concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is now available to stream on Disney+ UK.

During the film’s cinematic run in late 2023, it earned over $250million at the box office, making it comfortably the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

News of its arrival on Disney+ was confirmed last month, with the streaming service saying that the version on offer will be the ‘Taylor’s Version’ cut of the film, which includes the performance of ‘Cardigan’, as well as four acoustic songs that were removed from the theatrical edit. The film was released on the US version of Disney+ yesterday (March 14).

Advertisement

You can watch a trailer for the new version of the film below:

In a four star review, NME wrote about the film: “It’s a staggering feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon… Of course, as ‘The Eras Tour’ proves time and again, Taylor Swift can do pretty much whatever she wants.”

Elsewhere, Swift announced at last month’s Grammy Awards that she is set to release a new album, titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, on April 19.

The record will mark her 11th studio album. It follows her 2022 record ‘Midnights’, and more recently the singer’s re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’. The album has been confirmed to feature Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

Elsewhere at the Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift was awarded Album Of The Year for ‘Midnights’, marking her fourth win in the category. With the win, Swift is now the all-time leader in Album Of The Year wins, setting a new record. She was previously tied for three wins alongside Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

Advertisement

Swift also recently closed the Singapore leg of her record-breaking world tour. It was reported that the singer’s appearance was likely to boost the country’s GDP by more than £155million ($200million).