‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’: Mutant Mayhem sequel confirmed

A sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been confirmed for 2026.

The action-animated adventure from director Jeff Rowe and writer-producers Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg was a critical success on its release last year and now a sequel has been green-lit.

According to a new Paramount release slate, the follow-up to Mutant Mayhem will arrive on October 9 2026.

Director Rowe is expected to return alongside the actors who played the turtles (Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon) and April O’Neal (Ayo Edebiri).

At the end of the first film, a return was also teased with the appearance of villain Shredder.

Speaking to Empire last year, Rowe explained the villain must prove more menacing than Superfly – the villain from the last film.

“The one thing I can say without spoiling anything is, [Shredder] needs to be 100 times scarier than Superfly – who is a credible villain, he’s dangerous, he’s strong, he seems like he could mess the Turtles up,” he explained.

“Shredder needs to be that, just significantly more. It’ll be really interesting to see these fun-loving characters go up against something that maybe they can’t stop.”

In other news, the soundtrack to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem proved a hit with viewers last year.

It featured a wide collection of East Coast hip-hop songs, including hits from Vanilla Ice, DMX, A Tribe Called Quest, and many more. You can check out the full list of tracks here.

Previously, Seth Rogen explained that he has no interest in working with Marvel or DC in the future.

“Honestly, probably fear. We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and [co-producer] Evan [Goldberg] have been writers for 20 years at this point. It’s a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love,” he told Polygon.

“It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?

“And what’s nice about [Mutant Mayhem] is that we’re the producers of this. So we dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways. We are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process. We’re control freaks!”