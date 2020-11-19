‘Tenet’ director Christopher Nolan shares personal message for Victorian cinema-goers

Director Christopher Nolan has recorded a personal message for Victorians who are now free to watch Tenet in cinemas.

The message will be shown before screenings of the film at IMAX Melbourne, which reopens today (November 19). IMAX is screening the film on 1570 film, which is the format Tenet was shot in. 1570 refers to the dimensions of the film frame, with each film roll being 70mm high and having 15 perforations per frame.

“[1570 Film is] the format that we shot Tenet on, so that’s my own personal favourite format for it to be presented in,” Nolan said in the video.

IMAX Melbourne general manager Richard Morrison added, “It’s a wonderful acknowledgement of Victorians’ hard work across the last couple of months and fantastic to have this support from the international industry as we reopen.”

Indoor cinemas were permitted to reopen with a limited capacity earlier this month, after an extensive lockdown led to a sharp decline of daily COVID-19 cases in the state. As of today, Victoria has had 20 consecutive days of no new reported cases or COVID-related deaths.

NME gave Tenet a five-star review once it eventually premiered, having been pushed back multiple times.

“Tenet is rarely less than thrilling to watch,” the review read.

“It’s a challenging, ambitious and genuinely original film packed with compelling performances – [John David] Washington and [Elizabeth] Debicki are especially excellent – which confirms Nolan as the master of the cerebral blockbuster.”