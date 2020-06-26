‘Tenet’ release date delayed for second time amid coronavirus fears

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been pushed back to August, marking the latest delay to its cinematic release.

The anticipated spy thriller was originally set to arrive on July 17, with studio bosses hoping it would become the first big release when cinemas reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

It was then delayed until 31 July two weeks ago, amid fears that film fans would be unsure about immediately heading to the cinema again.

In the latest delay, fans have been told they now have to wait until 12 August.



A Warner Bros spokesperson told Deadline: “Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time.

“In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

It is the latest high-profile release to push back its arrival, joining the likes of Wonder Woman 1984, No Time To Die and Mulan.