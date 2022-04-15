Thandiwe Newton denies she was fired from ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ over Channing Tatum dispute

Thandiwe Newton has denied “inaccurate” reports which claimed she was fired from Magic Mike’s Last Dance following an argument with Channing Tatum.

In a report from The Sun, it claimed the two actors were involved in an on-set feud over Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at last month’s Oscars.

A representative for Newton has since released a statement calling the reports “completely inaccurate”, saying she left the film after 11 days of shooting in London due to personal reasons.

In a statement, a spokesperson (via The Guardian) said: “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters.”

Salma Hayek will replace Newton in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which sees the return of the original film’s director Steven Soderbergh. Gregory Jacobs, director of sequel Magic Mike XXL, serves as a producer.

Tatum will return in Magic Mike’s Last Dance as male stripper Mike Lane. He also serves as a producer on the sequel. A release date has yet to be announced.

Newton recently starred in spy thriller All The Old Knives opposite Chris Pine, Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.

Earlier this year, she was also announced as part of the voice cast for animated sequel Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, where she’ll replace Julia Sawalha as the voice of Ginger.