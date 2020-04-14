The Wonders, the fictional band from Tom Hanks’ 1996 film That Thing You Do!, will reunite online for the first time in 20 years for an online watch party.

All four members of the film’s Beatles-emulating band — Tom Everett Scott, Jonathan Schaech, Ethan Embry and Steve Zahn — will get together for a watch party this weekend. Special guests are also set to be announced for the event. According to Deadline, the stars will appear via Zoom, and fans will be able to submit questions.

The online event party will raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps artists and other music industry workers currently unable to work due to coronavirus.

In addition to raising money for the MusiCares fund, the event will pay tribute to Adam Schlesinger, composer of the film’s incredibly catchy titular song, who passed away as a result of coronavirus complications on April 2.

The 60’s pop-styled gem — the “one-hit wonder” the band become famous for in the film and perform many times throughout — is considered amongst the Fountains of Wayne’s co-founder’s best.

The watch party will take place at midnight, 12am BST on Saturday, April 18 over at The Wonders’ newly-formed YouTube channel.