‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves teases more music from the movie soundtrack

More music from The Batman soundtrack is being teased by the new DC film’s director Matt Reeves.

Reeves took to Twitter to confirm that fans can hear more from composer Michael Giacchino’s score tomorrow (February 4) while sharing a link to a playlist.

It comes after the theme tune to the new movie, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, dropped last month.

As teased in the trailers, the theme is both sombre and soaring, with soft orchestral stabs building to a triumphant finale.

More of my friend @m_giacchino ‘s amazing music from @TheBatman is coming this Friday – follow the official playlist to hear it first: https://t.co/R6mhnyk5gj #TheBatman is #OnlyInTheaters March 4th! pic.twitter.com/SL8qMvqwGK — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) February 1, 2022

Giacchino has frequently collaborated with The Batman director Matt Reeves, scoring the end credits on 2008’s Cloverfield, along with tracks for films Let Me In, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and War For Planet Of The Apes.

The Batman marks Pattinson’s debut as the Caped Crusader, alongside Paul Dano as villain The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon – amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

Meanwhile, new posters for The Batman dropped recently which appeared to contain secret messages that are visible under a blacklight.

The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.