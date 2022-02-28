‘The Bodyguard’ star Kevin Costner reflects on Whitney Houston’s death

Kevin Costner has paid fresh tribute to Whitney Houston as he reflected on her death at the SAG Awards.

The actor starred in the hit 1992 film alongside the late singer, who passed away in 2012, playing the titular bodyguard to Houston’s character Rachel Marron.

Speaking on the SAG red carpet last night (February 27), Costner was asked about how he keeps the late star’s spirit alive 10 years after her death.