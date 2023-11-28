The Dude’s robe from ‘The Big Lebowski’ is going up for auction

The robe worn by Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski is going up for auction next month, along with a host of other Hollywood memorabilia.

The iconic outfit worn by Bridges in his role as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 crime comedy film is to be displayed at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on December 16, to honour the movie’s 25th anniversary. It will feature the character’s brown fleece bathrobe and cotton t-shirt.

The movie, which also starred John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and Julianne Moore among many other famous faces, follows Lebowski as he is tasked with the mission of delivering a kidnapping ransom on behalf of a millionaire, also named Jeffrey Lebowski, for whom the protagonist is mistaken at the start of the film.

Advertisement

Named by NME and others a “cult classic”, The Big Lebowski was praised for its iconic soundtrack, Bridges’ performance and the amusing script. Now, its popularity has meant that according to the Julien’s site, The Dude’s outfit could go for an estimated $30,000 to $50,000, with a starting bid of $7,000.

And it’s not the only item from the movie’s set to go up for auction. The Big Lebowski fans will be able to bid on The Dude’s sunglasses, a signed and illustrated bowling pin, as well as the film’s original storyboards.

The Big Lebowski: The Complete Storyboards Auction features as part of a larger event held by the auction in partnership with Turner Classic Movies, called TCM Present: Hollywood Legends. The sale will include items such as Captain America’s shield from The Avengers, a Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope, and Draco Malfoy’s Nimbus 2001 broomstick from Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets.

The auction will run from December 14-17, and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a campaign dedicated to ending child hunger in the US.