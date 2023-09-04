‘The Exorcist’ remake moves release date to avoid competing with Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ live movie

The Exorcist: Believer has had its US release date moved to avoid competing with Taylor Swift‘s live concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Believer is the first of a planned trilogy and serves as a direct sequel to William Friedkin’s 1973 classic The Exorcist. The Blumhouse-produced film was originally set for release on October 13, 2023 but will now premiere a week earlier on October 6 in countries including the US.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum announced the news on Twitter, writing: “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23 #TaylorWins.”

Fans reacted to Blum’s post with memes about “The Exorswift”, a portmanteau of the two works that has been circulating online recently in a nod to “Barbenheimer“.

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

According to the film’s IMDB entry, Believer will still release in UK cinemas on October 13. There are varying release dates for countries around the world.

In The Exorcist: Believer Ellen Burstyn returns as Chris MacNeil, the mother of possessed child Reagan (originally portrayed by Linda Blair).

The film is helmed by Halloween reboot director David Gordon Green. It follows two school friends “who find themselves possessed after disappearing for several days, before starting to display several horrifying symptoms that see them staring dead-eyed in the mirror and storming into church services”.

Swift’s concert film, meanwhile, was announced on Thursday (August 31) and promises to bring the pop titan’s latest tour boldly to life on the big screen.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift posted on social media in announcing the film and sharing its trailer.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

She added: “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Sam Wrench, whose previous work includes Billie Eilish Live At The O2, Lizzo: Live in Concert, and BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage, has helmed the concert movie.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour debuts on October 13 in the US, Canada and Mexico. A UK date has not been announced.