‘The Flash’ trailer: Watch Michael Keaton make his return as Batman

The official trailer for The Flash has been released, and sees Michael Keaton make his return as Batman.

The Flash, which is due for release June 16, 2023, sees Ezra Miller star as Barry Allen/The Flash and features Keaton returning as Batman, a role he last played in 1992’s Batman Returns. Ben Affleck also stars as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the film.

The first official trailer for The Flash sees Miller travel through time to prevent the murder of his mother, but unwittingly causes changes that result in the creation of a multiverse.

The official synopsis reads: “Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

“That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

The Flash trailer sees Miller run into a multiverse version of himself, while Keaton utters the iconic line “Yeah, I’m Batman”. Fans also got their first look at Kara Danvers AKA Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

The three-minute clip also features elements of the score Danny Elfman‘s wrote for Tim Burton‘s 1989 Batman film.

Speaking to NME about it last year, Elfman said.“When Batman came out, I was composing to a cut that was so dark on the video I could barely even tell what was happening half the time. I thought, ‘This is going to be a little cult film at best.’ So the fact that it was a big hit, that shocked and surprised me. I’m surprised every time I have anything happen that’s successful.

A shorter, 50-second trailer was also aired during the Super Bowl.

Both Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman were reportedly set to have cameos in The Flash, but their inclusion was cut following James Gunn’s takeover of the DCEU.

The trailer comes as Ezra Miller is facing a number of legal issues, with the actor arrested in Hawaii last March and in January, they plead guilty to a trespassing charge related to a burglary case in Vermont.

Speaking about Miller’s future as The Flash, new DCEU boss Peter Safran said: “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We’re fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”

“When the time is right, when they feel they are ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best way forward is but right now, they are completely focused on their recovery,” he added.