‘The French Dispatch’ first reviews: “Wes Anderson’s best-looking film”

"Visually bombastic with a script as whip smart as His Girl Friday"

By Ella Kemp
Anjelica Bette Fellini, Bill Murray and Elisabeth Moss in 'The French Dispatch'. CREDIT: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

The first reviews for Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch are in – scroll down to read the reactions.

The film, described as a love letter to journalists, premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival today (July 12) ahead of its public release later this year.

Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Elisabeth Moss and more star in the film, which follows an anthology format to tell several stories set in 19th century France.

Many critics praised the film’s visual style, with Variety‘s Peter Debruge saying “every costume, prop and casting choice has been made with such a reverential sense of absurdity” and IndieWire‘s Eric Kohn calling the film “an endearing and liberated explosion of Andersonian aesthetics”.

The Telegraph praised the film’s story, calling it “a hymn to human curiosity and compulsions” and praising the script as “a relentless hoot”.

Check out some more social media reactions to The French Dispatch here:

Meanwhile, Owen Wilson recently described the film as “so original and unique” and praised the storyline featuring Benicio Del Toro and Léa Seydoux as his favourite.

The actor also stars in the film, alongside Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan and others.

The French Dispatch is due to be released in US cinemas on October 2022. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

