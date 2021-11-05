‘The Harder They Fall’ pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Netflix has revealed that its new star-studded western The Harder They Fall pays homage to Chadwick Boseman.

Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors all co-star in the film, which premiered on the streaming platform on Wednesday (November 3).

A key set piece in the film features a steam train, which is hijacked in order to break Elba’s outlaw Rufus Buck out of custody.

Netflix has now confirmed that the name of the train is C.A. Boseman.

“Our favourite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman,” tweeted Netflix’s Strong Black Lead account.

Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wahEALnftR — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 3, 2021

In October, Netflix and Howard University established a scholarship to honour former alumnus Boseman.

The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will provide incoming students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of university tuition. The scholarship amounts to $5.4million, and was created with the support of Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman and sponsorship from Netflix, the inaugural donor.

This follows the news that the university renamed its College of Fine Arts after Boseman in September.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire,” said Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., as reported by Deadline.

Elsewhere JAY-Z took to Instagram for his first post on Tuesday (November 2), sharing a poster for The Harder They Fall, which he produced, only to delete his account the next day.