‘The Kitchen’ soundtrack: every song in the Netflix film

The soundtrack for The Kitchen might be an early contender for one of the year’s best.

Directed by Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, the sci-fi drama follows the lives of Izi (Kane ‘Kano‘ Robinson) and Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) in a dystopian future London where social housing has been shut down. The community of the Kitchen, however, refuse to abandon their home.

Other cast members include Hope Ikpoku Jr, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo, Cristale, BackRoad Gee, Rasaq Kukoyi and former footballer Ian Wright in the role of Lord Kitchener.

After a short run in cinemas, the film was released on Netflix on January 19, 2024.

Who composed the soundtrack for The Kitchen?

Labrinth collaborated with Alex Baranowski on the film’s score. Outside of his studio albums, Labrinth has also gained recognition for his work on the soundtracks for HBO series Euphoria and Netflix film Malcolm & Marie.

Baranowski, who has scored films like The Teacher and Locked In, has also previously worked with Labrinth on orchestral arrangements for sets at Coachella.

What other songs feature on the soundtrack?

The Kitchen features a wealth of songs by artists past and present. Check out all the tracks featured below.