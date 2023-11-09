‘The Marvels’ soundtrack: here’s every song in the movie

New Marvel film The Marvels hits cinemas tomorrow (November 10) and comes with its own original soundtrack – see the full tracklist below.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the superhero blockbuster sees Brie Larson return as Captain Marvel alongside Teyonah Parris as WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

An NME review of the film said: “This has to be one of the quirkier MCU entries. Cat-lovers will more than get their fix thanks to Danvers’ moggy Goose – secretly a Flerken that has tentacles that spring out of its mouth and swallows things whole (people, plates, you name it). There’s also plenty of bouncing around the cosmos as new planets get introduced, including Aladna, a place where brightly coloured inhabitants communicate in song while under the rule of Prince Yan (Parasite’s Park Seo-joon).

“As per, you also have three Marvel cameos (one in the mid-credits sting that’s worth sticking around for), plenty of Samuel L. Jackson’s eyepatch-sporting Nick Fury and even a dance number. But while DaCosta’s Candyman reboot was thrilling, this never musters the same level of engagement, despite a script that is chock full of good lines and a cast of willing participants. More meh than marvel, you might say.”

Its soundtrack is comprised of original music composed by Laura Karpman, who has previously worked on Ms. Marvel, Lovecraft Country, American Fiction and more.

The soundtrack is out now via Hollywood Records and Marvel Music and is available to stream online.

Listen below and see the full tracklist.

The Marvels soundtrack:

1. ‘Higher. Further. Faster. Together.’

2. ‘Dar-Benn’

3. ‘Tear In Spacetime’

4. ‘Surge’

5. ‘Stop Spinning’

6. ‘Arrival On Tarnax’

7. ‘Peace Negotiations’

8. ‘Entangled’

9. ‘Reunion’

10. ‘Free Fall’

11. ‘Evacuation’

12. ‘Connected’

13. ‘Hala’

14. ‘Arrival On Aladna’

15. ‘Voices Of Aladna’

16. ‘War Preparations’

17. ‘Forces Arrive’

18. ‘Power’

19. ‘O Captain! My Captain!’

20. ‘Chosen Family’

21. ‘On Fire’

22. ‘Final Fight’

23. ‘Dar-Benn’s Destiny’

24. ‘Greater Purpose’

25. ‘Restoration’

26. ‘Captain Rambeau’

27. ‘Home’

28. ‘The Marvels’