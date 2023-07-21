Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau team up in new ‘The Marvels’ trailer

Marvel Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming 33rd big screen instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels – watch it above.

The newly released trailer – the superhero movie’s second – offers fans a better look at the film’s plot, how its protagonists Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will come together to face a new galactic threat.

Danvers, Rambeau and Khan are forced to band together after their powers become interwoven, swapping into one another’s places when their powers are activated. The new trailer also provides fans with a better look at Samuel L. Jackson’s return as Nick Fury and Zawe Ashton’s villain, Dar-Benn, who is intent on destroying any world that a Marvel resides on.

The film is set for release on November 10 in cinemas.

The Marvels was first set up in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, in which we are introduced to Vellani’s Kamala Khan. At the end of the series, Vellani is shocked to see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel turn up in her bedroom.

The Marvels will be the next entry in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off earlier this year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and continued with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scored a three-star review from NME‘s Olly Richards, who wrote: “This is definitely one film made for the fans. If you’ve been paying close enough attention to clearly remember Peter’s last minutes on Earth, why Gamora is here despite dying in Avengers: Endgame, and when a talking dog joined the group, you will probably get more from this than the casual fan. The less dedicated viewer should be reasonably entertained, although maybe wish for the days when the laughs outnumbered the tears.”